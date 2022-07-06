Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua loving clip shared by Dr Bushra Iqbal: Watch

Aamir Liaquat is remembered by ex-wife Dr Bushra Iqbal on his birth anniversary.
In his loving memory, the first wife of the MNA shared an adorable video of the televangelist with daughter Dua Aamir from back in his days as a TV show host.
"Yaadien(memories) she wrote on her Instagram Stories this week.
Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home last month. The famous media personality was buried by family and close friends in Karachi.
