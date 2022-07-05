Kris Jenner wins hearts with her sweet gesture to Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is wishing her son-in-law Travis Barker a speedy recovery.

Barker shared a picture on his Instagram Story on Monday of a beautiful, orange bouquet that his mother-in-law sent over following his scary hospitalization last week.

“Dearest Travis, Get Well Soon!!! We Love You, Kris and Corey xo,” read the card attached to the flowers, which were a joint gift from Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Barker’s new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared pictures of the floral display via her own Instagram Story, which Jenner reposted and added, “Get well @travisbarker .”

As Page Six previously reported, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, was rushed to the hospital on June 28 due to “life-threatening pancreatitis” that he developed after getting a routine endoscopy.