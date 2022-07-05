Barack, Michelle Obama drop heartfelt tributes for daughter Malia on birthday

Barack, Michelle Obama drop heartfelt tributes for daughter on birthday

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their daughter Malia’s 24th birthday with special tributes on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the former President of United States of America dropped a throwback snap of a baby Malia in his arms.

“Happy Birthday, Malia!” Barack captioned the post. “No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby.”

“And I will always be here to lift you up,” he added.

Michelle also gushed over her daughter as she wished her on the special occasion with another throwback photo of her.

“Happy birthday, Malia,” the mother of two wrote. “24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world.”

“I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become,” she added. “I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy.”

The birthday girl recently completed her degree from Harvard University and now she is gearing up to write for Donald Glover for his Amazon Prime Video series, Hive.