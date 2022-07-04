Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper dislikes her ‘Spice Girls’ outfits

Victoria Beckham talked about how her daughter Harper Seven is not a big fan of her Spice Girls’ fashion and dubs them “unacceptable.”

In an interview with Vogue Australia, David Beckham’s ladylove said that the 10-year-old believes her skirts used to be “just too short.”

The fashion designer told the outlet, "She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top.”

"She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" Victoria added.

The mother of four further revealed that even her husband agreed with their girl, saying, "Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were."

“And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were,” noted Victoria. “I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see.”

Victoria further dished on her fears how Harper will deal with the body image issues as she gets older, saying, “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet.”

“But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me],” Victoria shared.

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends.”

“But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie,” Victoria admitted.