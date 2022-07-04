Amber Heard slams abusers 'who will win now': 'Look what happened to me!'

Amber Heard poses a major question about the 'likelihood' of other women taking their abusers to court after her televised loss against Johnny Depp.

The topic arose when NBC News host Savannah Guthrie spoke with Heard about her televised loss against Johnny Depp.

She began by questioning Ms Heard's decision to take Depp to court and pointed out, "His lawyers argued at trial that none of his prior relationships -- not one woman -- has come forward and said he physically hit them. You were the only one."

Heard issued a quip in response and issued her own counterargument and admitted, "Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?"