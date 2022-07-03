Prince Andrew was more than friends with Ghislaine Maxwell?

Prince Andrew and his friend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, had an ‘intimate relationship.’



This has been claimed by royal family’s former armed protection officer Paul Page.

Paul served for the royal family nearly six years from 1998 to 2004.

Speaking to the Sun Online, Paul said Maxwell was allowed to enter and exit the Palace night and day at will.

The former cop went on to say that he and his colleagues were convinced Queen’s son was more than friends with Ghislaine.

Paul Page said, "Myself and my other colleagues formed the opinion they were in some sort of relationship."

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell appeared not to react as New York Judge Alison Nathan handed down the term in a packed Manhattan federal court.