July 03, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian seeks solace in Islamic scholar's words after Travis Barker recovers

By Web Desk
July 03, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday shared a update on her husband Travis Barker's health.

The reality TV star took to Instagram stories to share a statement.

"What a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she said.

She then revealed how her husband ended up with a life threatening disease.

"I am so greatfull to God for healing my husband," she added.

After thanking doctors and hospital staff fot taking care of Travis Barker, Kourtney shared a quote by 13th-century poet and Islamic scholar Jalaluddin Al-Rumi.

"I love Rumi's quote, 'I close my eyes and spoke with you in a thousand silent ways," she wrote.

