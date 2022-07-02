Lilibet, Archie remind Prince Harry about late mom Princess Diana ‘every single day’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has said that he remembers his mother Princess Diana every day when ever he looks at his children Archie and Lilibet.
In his emotional speech to pay rich tribute to his late mother on her 61st birthday, Prince Harry says: “I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every single day.”
The Duke was speaking to the recipients of Diana Awards while appearing over video.
He further said, “I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corner of the world.”
Harry’s elder brother Prince William also paid a touching tribute to his mother in an emotional letter to the Diana Award recipients.
Rebel Wilson, Charles Melton’s movie is expected to be directed by South Korean moviemaker
Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny was reportedly offered a ‘significant payout' by BBC
Kim Kardashian under fire for throwing lavish birthday party for North West
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee dresses are all set to be displayed at an exhibition for the first time
Rihanna spotted at A$AP Rocky concert first time after welcoming baby boy in May
The Diana Award is the only charity that carries the name of Prince William and Harry’s mother.