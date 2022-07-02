Rihanna cheers for A$AP Rocky at first public outing since giving birth

File Footage

Rihanna turned cheerleader for beau A$AP Rocky as she was spotted at London’s Wireless Festival first time after giving birth to her baby boy.

The Fenty Beauty mogul was seen making her way through the crowd while the rapper – singer performed on stage.

The Diamonds appeared annoyed in one of the videos posted on Twitter by fans as audience tried to get a glimpse of her while screaming her name as reported by TMZ.

Donning a puffy black jacket with silver hoop earrings and chain necklace, RiRi looked gorgeous as she cheered for the father of her child.

The singer – actor was seen at Los Angeles airport before arriving in London with her family and entourage according to report published by Spanish media outlet Marca.

Rihanna welcomed a baby boy on 13th May in Los Angeles after she announced her pregnancy in January 2022.



