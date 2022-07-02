 
Saturday July 02, 2022
Prince Harry pays tribute to his mother at the Diana Awards ceremony

By Web Desk
July 02, 2022
Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, The Diana Award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-25 years can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.

Her son Prince Harry addressed the virtual ceremony of the awards.

"All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so," The Duke of Sussex said I'm his message.

Watch the video of the ceremony below :

The 2022 Diana Awards - YouTube

Join us in recognising the incredible achievements of changemakers aged 9-25 from across the globe at our virtual awards ceremony.At this very special event,...