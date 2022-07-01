Queen Elizabeth trying to protect Meghan Markle by keeping report on her bullying claims secret?

The British royal family's decision not to public the report on claims that Meghan bullied the Palace staff has been seen as an effort to protect the former American actress.

The criticism has come from some staunch supporters of the royal family in the media.

Some royal fans think that the relations between the royals and Meghan have improved after her two meetings with the monarch.

Meghan first met the Queen when she was going to the Netherlands for Invictus Games. She later came back with Prince Harry and her children for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth has been criticized by a pro-monarchy expert for "burying" the investigation report into claims that Meghan Markle bullied the palace staff.

Appearing on GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin said that "it was wrong of the Queen to decide nothing comes out."

Most of the royal experts are not ready to forgive Meghan Markle for stepping down from her royal duties along with husband Prince Harry.

The investigations into claims about Meghan's bullying started after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and levelled some serious allegations against the members of the royal family.