Zendaya contemplates ‘setting boundaries’ in personal life: Here’s why

Zendaya has recently opened up on how she’s maintained her private life out of the public eye.



Speaking to Vogue Italia, the Euphoria star revealed, “I have built a sense of boundaries with my fans.”

The actress continued, “Many of them have grown with me and have watched me evolve in different parts of my life and career. They're really understanding that I am human.”

Zendaya mentioned about her fans who she believed wanted her to be happy and hence “are respectful of my boundaries”.

“I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself,” she added.

However, the actress noted that her “new status” comes with “new sets of challenges and pressures”.

“I've had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis,” she said, adding, “For so long I've been able to maintain a little bit of anonymity in a way where I could go off and do things and still live a pretty normal life.”

“Thankfully I've had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn’t just completely an overnight change,” concluded Zendaya.