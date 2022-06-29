Prince Harry fed up with Netflix cameras: ‘It’s all become too much for him’

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘dialing back’ on his PR engagements and TV commitments, as the Duke of Sussex is said to be fed up with the Netflix cameras and the exposure, a friend told Heat magazine.
According to the friend quoted by the outlet, Prince Harry feels ‘embarrassed’ over his numerous TV interviews, and is planning to ‘dial back on some PR engagements and filming commitments.’
“It feels like it's all become too much for him, especially with the Netflix crew everywhere. He will be so relieved when it's over,” the pal claimed.
However, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s sentiments are said to be the opposite, with the Duchess of Sussex reportedly telling friends that the couple are ‘just getting started’.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently jetted off on a family holiday to Mallorca with their five children
Prince Harry is embarrassed over his TV interviews ever since he visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is planning to celebrate her 38th birthday with boyfriend Edward Owen in London.
Meghan Markle’s latest photos for her Vogue interview appear more than just harmless photos to a royal expert
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are said to have been in a royal row ahead of Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle shared how her miscarriage influenced her perspective on Roe v. Wade