Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rope in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director for Netflix show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to collaborate with The Handmaid’s Tale director Liz Garbus on their new docu-series

By Web Desk
June 29, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in talks to collaborate with The Handmaid’s Tale director Liz Garbus for their new docu-series for Netflix, reported The Daily Star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 soon after Megxit that included several programmes, including an animated series that has been cancelled.

However, the royal couple managed to secure a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ style docu-series for Netflix earlier this year, described as ‘at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style’.

Now, reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan have managed to rope in Liz, who has an impressive body of work, including an Oscar nomination for her 1998 documentary The Farm: Angola, USA.

As per sources, Liz, who worked on the fourth season of the award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, was spotted with both Harry and Meghan with a small camera during a visit to New York last year.

That’s not all, Liz was also supposed to work with Meghan on Pearl, the animated series that was scrapped by Netflix. 