Katie Thurston shares candid post after John Hersey split

Katie Thurston is moving on after her break-up with John Hersey.
One week after the former Bachelorette star announced her breakup from John, she shared a glimpse into how she's embracing the single life — specifically by repurposing a book designed for couples.
"Day 1 of turning this 'Adventures for Couples' book into my inspo for dating myself," Thurston, 31, wrote Monday on her Instagram Story. "My Love Language is Words of Affirmation. So I grabbed some dinner and some wine, and a journal, and headed to the beach."
Thurston's solo date night saw her, "watching the sunset while I write myself a love letter."
In a follow-up slide, she shared a quote in the sand: "Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful."
Thurston was first to confirm her split from Hersey, 28, after fan speculation. "Statement: no we aren't together," she shared on Instagram. Hersey followed up Thurston's statement with more detail on his own Instagram Story.
