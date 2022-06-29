Katie Thurston shares candid post after John Hersey split

 
By Web Desk
June 29, 2022
Katie Thurston is moving on after her break-up with John Hersey.

One week after the former Bachelorette star announced her breakup from John, she shared a glimpse into how she's embracing the single life — specifically by repurposing a book designed for couples.

"Day 1 of turning this 'Adventures for Couples' book into my inspo for dating myself," Thurston, 31, wrote Monday on her Instagram Story. "My Love Language is Words of Affirmation. So I grabbed some dinner and some wine, and a journal, and headed to the beach."

Thurston's solo date night saw her, "watching the sunset while I write myself a love letter."

In a follow-up slide, she shared a quote in the sand: "Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful."

Thurston was first to confirm her split from Hersey, 28, after fan speculation. "Statement: no we aren't together," she shared on Instagram. Hersey followed up Thurston's statement with more detail on his own Instagram Story.