Johnny Depp looks relaxed as Amber Heard gears up appeal verdict: pic

Johnny Depp look relaxed as his former wife Amber Heard gears up to appeal the verdict of the bombshell lawsuit.
The actor was recently papped at Paris airport as he donned a bright smile after costume fitting for his first movie in more than two years.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star gave off rockstar vibes as he slid into a fringed suede jacket and styled his hair in braids.
The 59-year-old actor, who recently unveiled a clean-shaven look, tried to fly under the radar by wearing an oversized fedora and covering his eyes with dark shades.
Depp matched his jacket with black jeans and dark-coloured boots as he made his way to a private jet. He was seen carrying a printed scarf tied loosely around the hand of his briefcase.
Meanwhile, the Hollywood A-lister recently turned down the reports of his return to the famed Pirates franchise.
Depp’s rep told NBC that the hearsay is ‘made up’.
