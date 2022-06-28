Prince Louis’ last name to be changed in rare Royal Tradition: Details

Prince Louis will reportedly be made to follow a bizarre royal tradition that will dictate him changing his last name

According to reports, Prince Louis can be made to change his last name in a tradition that is quite uncommon for a man, even though royal men are known to go through title changes.

Four-year-old Louis’ current official title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, with the little jolly prince fifth-in-line to the throne behind his grandfather Charles, father William, and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, as per reports, once Louis’ father William officially takes on the role of Prince of Wales upon Prince Charles’ ascension, his name will immediately change to Louis Wales.

The same rule applied to Prince William as well, who is said to have used Wales as his last name at school and during his career in the Royal Navy.