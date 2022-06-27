Johnny Depp avoids going back to court in physical assault lawsuit

Johnny Depp is reportedly trying to settle his physical assault lawsuit with location manager Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks.

Brooks accused Depp of "maliciously and forcefully" punching him twice in his ribs amid the filming of City of Lies.

Brooks also alleged that Depp offered the location manager $100,000 to "punch [him] in the face" in April 2017.

The assault lawsuit is slated to unfold in the court next month but as per RadarOnline.com the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s team of attorneys have been "deep in negotiations".

However, the deal could not be finalised.

Meanwhile, Depp was previously asked to fire the cast after accusing him of "fearing for his safety" while arguing that assault was in self-defense and the defense of others.

Brooks’ legal documents claimed that Depp "was intentional and malicious and done for the purpose of causing plaintiff to suffer humiliation."