Prince Charles office reacts to reports of receiving millions in suitcase

Britain’s future king Prince Charles office has reacted to reports of receiving millions in suitcase from former Qatari prime minister.



According to the Reuters, charity donations accepted by Prince Charles were handled correctly.

Prince Charles office responded after a newspaper reported that he received 3 million euros ($3.2 million) in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, some of it in shopping bags.

The Sunday Times said that Charles accepted three lots of cash that were given to him personally by former Qatari prime minister between 2011 and 2015.

"Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed," the prince's office said in a statement late on Sunday.

The Sunday Times said there was no suggestion the payments were illegal.

In November Michael Fawcett, the right-hand man to Prince Charles for decades, stepped down from his role running one of the British royal's main charities weeks after the Sunday Times said he had offered honours in return for donations.

Police and Britain's Charity Commission are investigating those claims.

A spokesman for the prince has said that Charles had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or citizenship on the basis of donations. (Web Desk/Reuters)