Malaika Arora shares a heartfelt birthday note to wish Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have never been a couple to shy away from some affectionate PDA, and in an effort to commemorate another year together, the Bollywood diva took to Instagram to wish her bae for reaching the 37th milestone.
The couple is currently in Europe celebrating Arjun’s birthday and fans cannot stop looking at the pictures that they are posting from the trip.
Malaika and Arjun are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time.
On Sunday, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message on Arjun’s birthday.
Sharing the picture and video of the birthday boy, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.
‘The Kardashians' showrunner Danielle King shared that Pete Davidson's future on the series depends on him and...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Britain with son Archie and daughter Lilibet.
Kate Middleton is known to be a tennis fan, however, was forced to make an early exit from Wimbledon last year
Johnny Depp features in the 2012 music video for 'My Valentine' alongside actress Natalie Portman.
Prince William is reportedly ‘incandescent with rage’ over his brother Prince Harry’s recent antics
Megan The Stallion weighed in on US Supreme Court's anti-abortion ruling