Malaika Arora shares a heartfelt birthday note to wish Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have never been a couple to shy away from some affectionate PDA, and in an effort to commemorate another year together, the Bollywood diva took to Instagram to wish her bae for reaching the 37th milestone.

The couple is currently in Europe celebrating Arjun’s birthday and fans cannot stop looking at the pictures that they are posting from the trip.

Malaika and Arjun are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time.

On Sunday, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message on Arjun’s birthday.

Sharing the picture and video of the birthday boy, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.



