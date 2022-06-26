Queen.Elizabeth wins trust of two African nations

Two central African nations, Togo and Gabon, have officially become the members of the Commonwealth.
When Queen Elizabeth became head of the Commonwealth in 1952 there were only 8 nations in the Commonwealth
70 yrs later, The Commonwealth of nations is now 56 nations.
Last year, Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history.
Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and singer Rihanna, attended the ceremony.
Jamaica has also "formally commenced" its separation from the British monarchy.
According to The Sun, Kate Moss has quietly been telling friends she would 'absolutely love' to be given a nod in the...
Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter Princess Anne holds the title of The Princess Royal.
Taylor Swift lauds Selena Gomez on her latest video promoting her makeup brand on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston appears virtually to present Lifetime Achievement Award to father John Aniston at Daytime Emmy Awards
Victoria Beckham re-shares Brooklyn Beckham's cooking video to praise his cooking skills
Ozzy Osbourne's title song from latest album 'Patient Number 9' features guest appearance by guitarist Jeff Beck