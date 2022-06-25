Victoria Beckham lauds Brooklyn cooking skills following Nicola Peltz swipe

Victoria Beckham threw praises at son Brooklyn Beckham for his cooking skills after Nicola Peltz shaded her in laws for ‘pressuring’ her hubby over career choice.

The fashion designer re-shared a cooking reel posted by the aspiring chef on his Instagram with a sweet message for her first born.

“This looks amazing!!” Victoria captioned the post with a heart emoticon while she tagged Brooklyn.

This comes after Nicola took a thinly veiled swipe at David Beckham and Victoria in her recent interview with Tatler Magazine.

She was asked about her beau’s career change from photography to cookery to which Nicola replied that Brooklyn felt “a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it.”

The actor – model further added that she loved it when her husband turns to her father Nelson Peltz for advice regarding his career.