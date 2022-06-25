Johnny Depp ordered to pay hefty amount to Amber Heard: Here’s why

Johnny Depp was ordered to pay $2 million to his former wife Amber Heard after both the parties failed to reach a last-minute settlement in the blockbuster defamation trial on Friday.
Depp owed Heard a hefty sum of money because the Aquaman actor countersued him and one of his lawyers, Adam Waldman when he dubbed her accusation of abuse as a hoax.
The jury in the case sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean star granting him $10 million in compensatory damages as well as an additional $5 million in punitive damages.
Depp launched a lawsuit of $50 million against Heard while his $15 million in damages was reduced to $10.35 under state law.
Meanwhile, Heard issued a statement after recent developments as she announced appealing the verdict.
“As stated in yesterday’s congressional; hearings, you don’t ask for pardon if you are innocent,” she said in a statement to The Post Friday.
“And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right,” the statement added.
Kate Middleton is thriving in her royal role as Meghan Markle stays in US
Meghan Markle considers Michelle Obama her 'temple' of inspiration
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrate the legacy of the actor on social media
Prince Andrew will lose his value after Charles and William stay near the Queen
Prince Charles and Boris Johnson meet at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
Britons do not want Meghan Markle kids to be eligible for Prince and Princess titles