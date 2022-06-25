Johnny Depp ordered to pay hefty amount to Amber Heard: Here’s why

FileFootage

Johnny Depp was ordered to pay $2 million to his former wife Amber Heard after both the parties failed to reach a last-minute settlement in the blockbuster defamation trial on Friday.



Depp owed Heard a hefty sum of money because the Aquaman actor countersued him and one of his lawyers, Adam Waldman when he dubbed her accusation of abuse as a hoax.

The jury in the case sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean star granting him $10 million in compensatory damages as well as an additional $5 million in punitive damages.

Depp launched a lawsuit of $50 million against Heard while his $15 million in damages was reduced to $10.35 under state law.

Meanwhile, Heard issued a statement after recent developments as she announced appealing the verdict.

“As stated in yesterday’s congressional; hearings, you don’t ask for pardon if you are innocent,” she said in a statement to The Post Friday.

“And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right,” the statement added.