Newspaper apologises over controversial headline after TikToker Khabane overtakes Charli D'Amelio

A US newspaper apologized for not using Khabane's name after he unseated Charli D'Amelio as top TikTok star with 142.8 million fans.

New York Post's original headline read, "Laid-off factory worker unseats Charli D'Amelio as top TikTok star with 142.8M fans."

Khabane became the most followed star on TikTok، two years after he created an account on the social media app after losing his job during COVID-19 crisis۔

Lame, 22, became the world’s top TikToker on Wednesday, officially overtaking American sensation Charli D’Amelio۔

Over 65 thousands people retweeted user Dedee' post criticizing New York Post's headline.

Commenting on the paper's headline on Twitter, Dedee' wrote, "Racism is when a black person achieved being the most followed on the most popular app at the moment, yet they’re seen as a “factory worker”.

She added, 'His name is Khaby Lame. The headline wasn’t made to congratulate Khaby, it was made to uplift a white person by saying a “nobody” surpassed them. The most blatant form of prejudice in the media."

New York Post then re-shared the story with an apology that read, "We apologize for not using Khabane Lame's name in our original headline."