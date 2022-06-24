Prince Harry should ‘apologise’ to Prince William as rift at ‘rock bottom’: POLL

file footage

Britons think Prince Harry should apologise to his elder brother Prince William to try and fix their ongoing royal rift, as per a new poll run by Express UK.



The poll came as William and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be ‘heartbroken’ over the breakdown of their relationship with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Friends of the Cambridges have even said that there remains little chance of the two brothers making up anytime soon, with a close source also saying that William and Harry’s relationship is at a ‘rock bottom’.

In the same vein, the new Express UK poll asked readers: “Should Prince Harry apologise and fix his relationship with 'angry' William?”

Some 6,501 votes came in with an overwhelming majority of 80% saying ‘yes’, Harry should apologise to save his relationship with William. Just 17% answered ‘no’, while only about 3% said they remain unsure.

Readers also left comments for the Duke of Sussex, with one user commenting: “I think too much damage has been done and Harry has lost the trust of the Royal Family. It would be nice if they could but not likely.”

Another echoed the sentiment, commenting: “It's too late, the trust is now gone. I can understand William mourning the old Harry, but that Harry is lost to us now.”

Meanwhile, an anonymous source told The Daily Mail: “William alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done. He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.”