Summer Reads: Jennifer Garner recommends 6 books to unwind this season

Jennifer Garner recommends 6 books to unwind this Summer: Pics

Jennifer Garner has recently recommended top summer reads for fans and followers on social media.

On Thursday, the 13 Going On 30 star has mentioned about her summer reading selections on Instagram stories. These books will surely keep engrossed this entire season.

The Adam Project actress has a wide range of collections which varies from memoir to fiction. According to Garner, there are a few “stunning books by brilliant people” that she loves.

Here are her top 6:

1. Molly Shannon’s memoir Hello Molly which the actress believed it to be “brilliant, funny and brave” read.



2. Selma Blair’s Mean Baby to which Garner remarked, “I first met her when we were both very young and I was intimidated by her”.



3. Ali Wentworth’s Ali’s Well that Ends Well which she called as “smart, wise and a good dose of funny”.



4. Jenna and Angela's The Office BFFs celebrated “friendships”.



5. Viola Davis' Finding Me which the actress described it as an “awe-inspiring memoir” of Viola's life.



6. Lastly, the actress recommended Cabin Tripping for all those who “romanticise the idea of little sneak away just like her”.

