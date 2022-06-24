Adele leaves fans fuming as she unveils new show but remains mum on residency

Adele's fans are fuming with anger after the singer announced the lineup for her upcoming shows but chose to stay mum on the return of her delayed Las Vegas residency.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 34-year-old actor expressed excitement for her Hyde Park show next Friday.

"The lineup for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!!" she captioned the post.

"An all-female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favorite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I've loved since I was 4!!" the Hello hit-maker added.

"It's going to be incredible, there's a whole host of us performing all day, I can't wait to share the main stage with you ladies," she wrote.

Reacting to the announcement, fans took over the comment section to ask about her postponed residency.

"Are you kidding me? And you still are quiet about Vegas? I’m disappointed in you," one fan wrote while another added, "ARE YOU COMING TO LAS VEGAS OR NOT?"