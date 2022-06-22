 
Johnny Depp's lawsuit victory against Amber Heard helps him amass millions of followers on Instagram

By Web Desk
June 22, 2022
Johnny Depp court victory against Amber Heard  seems to helped him amass  millions of followers on Instagram. The number has doubled since  the trial began.

 Depp is connecting with people on social media after securing a near victory against former wife Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit.

The actor who had a little more than 12 million followers on Instagram at the start of the trial has now surpassed 26 million people within less than a month.

Hollywood celebrities who were reluctant to follow him have now started following the actor on the video and photo sharing app.

Jennifer Aniston, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and many other stars are prominent among the people who have become his followers.

