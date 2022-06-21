Drew Barrymore destroys apartment with hammer, ‘having the time of my life’

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has taken up the home renovation job and her fans and followers are stunned to see this new avatar.

The talk show host, 47, turned to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared her home improvement project video, leaving fans impressed.

In the snippet, Barrymore was seen aggressively taking a hammer to the tiled walls and shelves of her kitchen. Dressed in work clothes and safety glasses, she flaunted her demolition skills by smashing sections of checkered green tiles.

"Don’t mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE," she captioned the video.

Last year, the First 50 Dates actress revealed a different kitchen renovation also on her IG account. She posted a carousel of photos that also showed off her kitchenware line, Cook With Beautiful.

"Kitchen Reno complete," she wrote at the time and added tags including ‘#itwontstaythisneat.’