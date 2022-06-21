Kate Middleton thinks Prince Harry wishing William will be 'best birthday gift ever'

file footage

Kate Middleton reportedly wants Prince Harry to reach out to his brother Prince William on his milestone 40th birthday on Tuesday, June 21, and had been hoping to somehow thaw the ice between the brothers.



A source close to the royal dynamic told Closer magazine that Kate has been feeling nostalgic on William’s birthday especially since she marked his 30th in 2012 with a special trip to Wales where Prince Harry and William spent great time bonding.

The insider claimed that Kate had even ‘quietly sent a message’ to Harry that it would mean a lot to William if he made some type of contact on his 40th birthday.

As per the source: “Kate’s a wonderful diplomat and an eternal optimist. It’s her firm belief that one day Harry will snap out of his trance and be his own man.”

“If she can somehow get the boys to make peace – even temporarily – it would be the greatest birthday gift William could wish for,” the source added.

This comes as Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift continues to grow, with the Duke of Cambridge even reportedly avoiding the Duke of Sussex during his brief visit to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this month.