Amber Heard reflects on Johnny Depp former lovers

Amber Heard has opened up about Johnny Depp’s former lovers Ellen Barkin and Kate Moss for the first time after she lost defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.



In her interview with NBC’s Dateline, when Heard was asked about why she is the only one partner of Depp to publicly accuse him of violence, the Aquaman actress said the actor’s exes may be too afraid of a backlash if they come forward.

Heard said, “Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?”

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed in which she did not name him, but described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard counter-sued after Depp´s lawyer described her abuse claims as a "hoax."

British model Kate Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1999, briefly took the witness stand in the defamation battle between the actors.

Moss said, "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

Depp’s another former partner actor Ellen Barkin also gave testimony during the trial.