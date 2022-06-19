Prince William ‘adamant’ on repairing Prince Harry feud, reveals friend

file footage





Prince William is said to be ‘adamant’ that his ongoing royal rift with Prince Harry will be repaired soon, a friend of his claimed in a talk with The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex recently visited the UK with his family for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and was notably ‘snubbed’ by the Duke of Cambridge, William, and his family.

It was subsequently reported that Prince William is still ‘furious’ with Prince Harry over Megxit, but a friend has claimed that rather than furious, William is ‘sad’.

As per the friend: “William is adamant that this relationship will be repaired. He still loves his brother very much. They will get through this and time is a great healer.”

Earlier, it has been reported that Prince William and Harry’s feud first ignited over William urging Harry to ‘take his time’ with Meghan Markle before marrying her.

After Harry married Meghan, the pair subsequently stepped down as senior royals in 2020, and relocated to the US, further worsening the brothers’ ties.