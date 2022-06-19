 
Sunday June 19, 2022
Dakota Johnson says ‘it’s pretty cool’ to be in the Marvel universe

Dakota Johnson will soon be starring in Sony-Marvel film 'Madame Web'

By Web Desk
June 19, 2022
Dakota Johnson recently got candid about her excitement to be starring in the upcoming Sony-Marvel film Madame Web.

During her conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Lost Daughter actor expressed being super excited to step into the Marvel universe.

I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn't already on the internet," she said. 

"It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known."

"There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited," she added.

"It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie," Johnson shared. 

"I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones... There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!'"