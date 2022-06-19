Dakota Johnson says ‘it’s pretty cool’ to be in the Marvel universe

Dakota Johnson recently got candid about her excitement to be starring in the upcoming Sony-Marvel film Madame Web.
During her conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Lost Daughter actor expressed being super excited to step into the Marvel universe.
I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn't already on the internet," she said.
"It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known."
"There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited," she added.
"It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie," Johnson shared.
"I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones... There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!'"
Prince Andrew royal comeback gets hurdles from Prince Charles and Prince William
Drake recently surprised fans with his new album 'Honestly, Nevermind'
Meghan Markle in trouble with Netflix after UK boos
Prince William and Kate Middleton purposely snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need royals more than ever, says expert
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari is reportedly looking for ways to become the breadwinner for his family