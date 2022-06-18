Johnny Depp shuns Amber Heard new challenge?

Amber Heard spoke out in her first tell-all interview with NBC News Dateline following her defeat in defamation trial against former husband Johnny Depp.



The Aquaman actress challenged Depp to do his own sit-down interview if he or his team had problem with it.

Heard’s spokesperson said, “If Mr Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Gutherie for an hour and answer all her questions.’

The Hollywood actress threw down the challenge to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor hours before her explosive interview with host Savannah.

Earlier, reacting to the Heard’s interview, Johnny Depp spokesperson said, “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor.”

In her first TV interview, the Aquaman actress says she stands by ‘every word’ of her testimony during the defamation trial against him.

Depp has not yet publicly responded to the challenge.