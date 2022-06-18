BTS' V reveals being nervous before Olivia Rodrigo Grammys 2022 collab

BTS singer Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, expressed that he was nervous to pull off his choreography with Olivia Rodrigo on the stage of Grammy 2022.

During his recent conversation with Weverse Magazine, the Singularity singer said, “I got asked about that a lot. I was honestly really nervous there because of the clothing choreography. “

“A light whisper in her ear probably would have been enough in that situation, but I think I just said ‘blah blah blah’ without saying anything real,” Tae-hyung continued.

“Leading up to the moment, I thought I could just show it on my face or set the scene—and thought I didn’t have to say anything in particular—so I wasn’t saying anything special. Olivia Rodrigo knew that’s what I was doing, too.

“For a 10- or 15-second take, the performers don’t have to say anything special and can still make it look fun,” he said.