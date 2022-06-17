Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh dances to Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’

Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is ruling over fans’ hearts after she put her killer dance moves on display in a new video.

The teenager’s instructor Hamilton Evans dropped a video last week in which Shiloh can be seen rocking a Beetles tee while taking centre stage at Millennium Dance Complex in Studio City.

Shiloh, joined by two other girls, grooved to Doja Cat’s new song Vegas during a one-minute routine.

The Namibian-born looked effortlessly chic in a messy bun and baggy pants and maroon Vans sneakers.

The video came after an insider told US Weekly on June 8 that the star kid is passionate about dancing. “Shiloh loves dancing. She's seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”

“She's made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they're all in chat groups and share their favourite playlists and that type of stuff,” the source continued.

“The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky's the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that,” the outlet reported.