Kate Middleton faces backlash for 'extremely unwise' move

Kate Middleton has been warned over "sitting down with politicians".



The Duchess of Cambridge hosted this morning a roundtable discussion with a number of experts in the early childhood development sector as well as high-ranking politicians.

Christopher Wilson, a royal commentator, believes it's "extremely unwise" for a young royal such as Kate to hold a meeting with politicians.

Reacting to Kate's move, the expert wrote on Twitter: "With the greatest respect, in the present climate it's extremely unwise for young royals to be sitting down with politicians, however good the cause.

Wilson went on to write: "Good work can be achieved without involving MPs and ministers."

Among the key Government officials who sat down with Kate today there was Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

During the discussion Kate Middleton said: "If we come together to raise the importance of early childhood development, we’ll soon see that healthy, happy individuals make for a healthier, happier world. Which is why every second we spend with a child is an investment in our collective future."