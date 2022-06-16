Prince Andrew’s ‘restoration’ would ‘make a mockery’ of the Queen’s Firm

Prince Andrew’s possible redemption blasted as a ‘mockery of the monarchy’ and Queen waiting to happen.

This warning has been issued by a source close to The Telegraph.

There began by admitting, “The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back. Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.”



“Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected.”