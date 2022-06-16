 
close
Thursday June 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox on 58th birthday, reunites with Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox on 58th birthday, reunites with Reese Witherspoon

By Web Desk
June 16, 2022
Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox on 58th birthday, reunites with Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with Courtney Cox as she sent birthday greetings to her 58-year-old "Friends" co-star.

Taking to Instagram, the actress also shared a picture from a "Friends" scene and wrote, "Cheers to being a grown up."

Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox on 58th birthday, reunites with Reese Witherspoon
Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox on 58th birthday, reunites with Reese Witherspoon

Meanwhile, Jennifer shared a photo with Reese Witherspoon as they reunited for the season 3 of The Morning Show.

Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox on 58th birthday, reunites with Reese Witherspoon