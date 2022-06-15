Prince Harry’s demands of apology causes eruption: ‘Can’t get everything!’

Royal experts have just shot back at Prince Harry for wanting ‘his cake and eating it too’.

This claim was made during a conversation between Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers and Today's host Richard Wilkins.

According to Express UK, Mr Wilkins accused the prince of wanting everything and admitted, “You can't have your cake and eat it too Russell, you know. One word. Oprah.”

“Well, of course. The people I speak to, the Palace every day, who [are] obviously very very well connected with the top players, as it were. They are still absolutely furious.”

At this point Mr Myers chimed in to say, “You can't go on, you know, international television interview with Oprah Winfrey, complaining about your treatment with the family and then wanting to sit down with them when you're still giving interviews.”