Sarah Ferguson finally breaks her silence on Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has finally broken her silence on her former husband Prince Andrew after her ex lover was snubbed at the prestigious Garter Day procession.



In an interview to Times Radio, Sarah said, “I will stand very firmly by Andrew.”

When asked if she would marry Prince Andrew again if she could go back in time, Sarah replied, “Oh, yes. He’s a very good and kind man. He’s a good man.”

She further said, “And that’s what I believe. We are divorced.”

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson parted ways in 1996 after 10 years of their marriage.

The couple shares two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

She went on to say, she believed in cleaning "your side of the street" and that her former lover could be welcomed back into the fold though “honesty and integrity”.