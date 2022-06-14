Jennifer Lopez plans to have kids with fiancé Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez seemingly hinted on having kids with fiancé Ben Affleck as she said that “nothing is more fulfilling” to build a family with someone she “deeply loves.”



In a recent interview on Good Morning America, JLo disclosed her future plans with Ben Affleck after they tie the knot.

The Marry Me actor said, “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be.”

She further shared that while she "love(s) the idea of the future and what we can create," she still really wants “to savor the moment” and is working on how to “stay real present.”

Previously, a source told HollywoodLife, "They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives.

However, it seems like the couple might expand their family now.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2022 for a second time after rekindling their romance in 2021.