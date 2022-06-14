Kanye West fires shot at Adidas amid Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance

Kanye West called out Adidas for blatantly ‘copying’ his pair of Yeezy slides as his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian celebrates her romance with Pete Davidson.

Taking to Instagram, the Donda 2 rapper posted a scathing message to the company’s CEO Kasper Rorstad on Monday,

"THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on. Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now,” the 44-year-old rapper’s latest rant read.

"To Kasper, I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more. To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll lose their contract or be called crazy,” he continued.

"Bravery is not being afraid. Bravery is overcoming your fear of your truth. This Ye with the blue paint on my face,” he added.

"These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent. This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by Adidas themselves I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me,” West concluded before writing, “Happy Monday."

