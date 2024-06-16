Miley Cyrus ‘happy’ to be with boyfriend Maxx Morando in her life

Miley Cyrus has changed a lot in last couple of years after Maxx Morando: Source

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are quite content in their life together at this point of time.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, “Miley is incredibly happy with Maxx. Her life with him is very normal and calm. She's truly thriving,”

Earlier, the Flowers hit-maker and her drummer boyfriend were spotted enjoying a date night out at Jinpachi in West Hollywood, California on June 10.

Another source told the outlet at the time, “They were really cute. They were also friendly with everyone around them, talking to strangers about how good the food was and how it's one of their fave spots.”

In February, the tipster spoke to PEOPLE and revealed that the couple, who were first linked romantically in December 2021, had moved in together.

“Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems calmer and more harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy,” remarked a source.

The insider noted, “She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

Meanwhile, Miley also discussed about her estrangement with her father on the latest episode of David Letterman's Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“I think what is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children, and I know this. My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible,” she stated.