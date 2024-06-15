Princess Beatrice, Eugenie lose to King Charles' favourite niece Lady Louis

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who have not appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony since 2019, seemingly failed to win King Charles' heart.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who made headlines over their appearance at William's Buckingham palace party last month after saying 'No' to Harry's invite, did not win the place with the senior royals at the famous balcony to watch the flypast.

However, Prince Edward and Princess Sophie's daughter lady Louis Windsor, who's considered King Charles favourite niece, once again won over her cousins as she joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton to give a wave to the crowd from the balcony.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's 20-year-old daughter looked gorgeous as she wore her Coronation Dress for Trooping the Colour 2024. She accessorised with a Jane Taylor hat previously worn by her mom, also paying a tribute to Kate Middleton with her hairstyle. She's currently a student at St. Andrews University in Scotland where Kate Middleton and Prince William met, and first began dating.

The Princesses of York were tipped to attend the monarch's official birthday as they have made more frequent appearances as of late. However, they did not attend today's festivities, despite attending every year up until 2019.

Their father, the Duke of York, stepped down as a working royal five years ago after his career-ending Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, which was met with huge backlash from the public over as Andrew discussed his friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made the decision to only allow working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee. This would mean Andrew and his nephew Prince Harry would be barred from appearing beside the official working royals.

Before 2020, the York Princesses would always appear beside extended Royal Family members to show loyalty and support for the late monarch during Trooping the Colour.



Other non-working royals like Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips would also be present. But King Charles III has not allowed non-working royals to return on the Buckingham Palace balcony as of yet.