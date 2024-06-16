Jennifer Aniston pens heartwarming note for Courteney Cox on her 60th birthday

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Courteney Cox's 60th birthday: Photos

Jennifer Aniston has recently written a heartwarming note on her Friends co-star Courteney Cox’s 60th birthday.



Taking to Instagram on June 15, Aniston posted photos of her and Cox whom she called her one of her “best friends for life”.

In the photos, Aniston and Cox could be seen taking a selfie with the latter’s daughter, Coco Arquette. There was a clip of a scene from the both of them on their hit show, Friends and also a picture from a Facetime call.

“Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, stunning on the inside and out,” began the 55-year-old.

The Morning Show star stated, “Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you.”

“Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her not to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end,” gushed Aniston.

Reflecting on Cox’s personality traits, Aniston wrote, “She’ll redecorate a room like nobody’s business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn’t care what other people think!”

“I can’t imagine a world without her,” declared the Bruce Almighty star.

In the end, Aniston added, “It’s one of my great honours to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!”

Meanwhile, Cox was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles back in 2023.

