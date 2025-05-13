Meghan Markle vows strong reaction against royal family 'bitter' move

Meghan Markle vows strong reaction against royal family’s bitter move

Meghan Markle is seemingly taking over the reins as Prince Harry recovers from major heartbreak following the loss of his security battle in UK.

The Duke of Sussex had claimed that his home country was no longer safe for him and his family as his security detail was downgraded after they quit their senior royal positions.

Harry shared that his cancer-stricken father, King Charles is not speaking to him because of the “security stuff”. Reports have suggested that the monarch’s estranged son – who was gutted by the verdict – is facing mental health issues following the episode.

Now, an insider has revealed that Meghan is jumping into action to back her husband’s claims after he was ridiculed over it in the headlines. She is fully ready to give a tell-all interview to clear their side of the story as the royal paint a different narrative.

“Meghan feels like it’s time to get fully involved with her husband’s family drama on a public level,’ the insider told Closer Magazine. “She already feels like Harry is being unfairly portrayed as bitter following his interview, and wants to do her own tell-all to back up his claims about their lack of security.”

The Duchess of Sussex has her own podcast in which she interviews female businesswomen and entrepreneurs while also sharing her own experiences. However, she hasn’t yet made any explosive claims about her royal life ever since the Oprah interview in 2021.

Now that the security issue has been aggravated, she is willing to step up for Harry. The source noted that Meghan “wants to speak out in detail about the ‘cold war’” the Sussexes have endured. Moreover, “just because the royals have stayed silent, it doesn’t necessarily mean they haven’t been contributing to this bitter family rift”.

“Meghan doesn’t feel the public truly understands, and wants to give examples of times when her safety has been put at risk,” they continued. “She is willing to speak about some of the darker aspects of their life.”