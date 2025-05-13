'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' receives praise in initial reviews

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ receives initial reviews

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning received its early verdict during the press screening of the film.

The spy/thriller series which began in 1996, earned praises for an exhilarating end to the historic action franchise.

A film critic Courtney Howard wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "[Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning] rips! Loved it. An exhilarating adrenaline rush for the head & heart & immersive, awe-inducing stuntacular of the highest order. McQ, [Tom Cruise] & CO have crafted the gold standard – a brilliant, bold actioner for the ages. See it BIG & LOUD."

Journalist Germain Lussier shared his mixed reviews on the film, saying, "#MissionImpossible: The Final Reckoning is oddly the least action-forward entry in the franchise. It’s long, it’s plotty, it’s repetitive, but when those scenes do hit? Holy shit. They’re incredible. So I’m pretty mixed on it overall. High highs, low lows."

"[Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning] is whip-smart and razor-sharp, this tense eighth entry in one of the most exhilarating franchises of all time is another winner," wrote Journalist and BAFTA member Simon Thompson. "With sphincter-tightening set pieces, blockbusters do not get much better than this. Cruise & McQuarrie nail it!"

The upcoming eighth instalment picks up from few months after the events of Dead Reckoning as Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team struggle to stop the ruthless assassin Gabriel (Esai Morales) from gaining control of the world-ending rogue artificial intelligence 'The Entity.'

The screening came ahead of the film's debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14.

The project stars Cruise along with Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Henry Czerny and Pom Klementieff.

The movie will be released worldwide on May 23.