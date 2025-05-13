King Charles, Prince William fuel Kate Middleton's fury over Harry

King Charles, Prince William add to Kate's frustration amid feud with Harry

Princess Kate, widely known as the peacemaker between the royals and Prince Harry, is reportedly upset with King Charles and Prince William's stance over Harry's reconciliation offer.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to make amends with the royal family after he left 'devastated' by the security case verdict.

However, Heat reported that the Prince of Wales is completely against the idea of 'forgiving' his brother, especially after a new bombshell interview.

The future King urged his wife to avoid contacting the Duke of Sussex as he cannot be "trusted."

Similarly, the Princess of Wales is also "incredibly frustrated" with Harry after the public olive branch, but "she’s also annoyed that William and others [royals] have let the situation slide so horribly out of control."

Seeing his family "so openly at odds with each other" breaks Princess Catherine's heart and adds to her fury.

Kate Middleton strongly believes that "taking such a hard line with Harry will only make the situation worse."

She is seemingly making an emotional plea to "William, Charles, Camilla and others" to "soften their stance and reach out to Harry to try to make peace."

An insider revealed that the Princess of Wales knew Harry made a "huge mistake" by once again discussing family drama on television, leaving the King, William and the many other members of the family "mortally offended."

"But at the same time, she can see and feel the pain Harry’s going through – it’s written all over his face," the source shared.