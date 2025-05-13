Royal family ‘sends’ US generous gift ahead of key King Charles meeting

King Charles has been playing an active role in soft diplomacy especially as conflict emerged with the European states with the US President Donald Trump.

Following the inauguration of Trump in the White House, the monarch had sent a personal letter to the new president, inviting him to a state visit at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace insiders previously revealed that while the invitation has been issued there are still discussions underway to ink the final date and venue.

Meanwhile, Trump, who has a slew of visits – Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE – lined up before meeting with King Charles, received a generous offer from the Qatari royal family.

On Sunday, ABC News reported that the members of the Al-Thani family are set to gift the US a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, valued at around $400 million, for Air Force One – it has the official aircraft carrying the US president.

However, Qatari officials have described reports as “inaccurate” since no official decision had been made.

Qatar’s Media Attaché to the US, Ali Al-Ansari, told Politico that the “possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration” between Qatar’s Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense.

“The matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made,” Al-Ansari said.

While the travel arrangements of Trump are underway, sources revealed last month that the Buckingham Palace is “setting a date for September” for the US President’s visit to the UK.